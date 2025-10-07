Phillies manager Rob Thomson shares honest take on Jesus Luzardo after tough NLDS defeat vs Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies saw their postseason hopes take a hit Monday night, falling 4–3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS, but manager Rob Thomson couldn’t help but praise his starter Jesus Luzardo after a valiant effort that nearly kept their season alive.

It was a game defined by resilience and missed opportunities. Luzardo, who made his potential final start of 2025, went six strong innings at Citizens Bank Park, holding the Dodgers scoreless through his outing and showing the poise of an ace on the biggest stage.

The Phillies mounted a late rally in the ninth inning, scoring twice to narrow the gap, but their comeback came up short, leaving the team down 0–2 in the best-of-five series as the matchup shifts to Los Angeles.

What Rob Thomson said about Luzardo’s performance

Despite the loss, Thomson made it clear he was impressed with Luzardo’s command and mentality on the mound. Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the manager didn’t hold back his praise.

Rob Thomson #49 of the Phillies takes the ball from Jesus Luzardo #44 during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Dodgers. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Dynamite,” Thomson said. “Seventy percent strikes. He was getting ahead. He was attacking. The slider was really good. The change-up was good. Fastball had a lot of life. Battling a little bit of a jam in the first inning, and then he rolled from there. He was fantastic.”

Luzardo left the game after six innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. The two inherited runners that eventually scored came after he was pulled — a frustrating reminder of how thin the Phillies’ bullpen has been in high-pressure situations.

Bryce Harper backs his teammate

While the offense struggled to produce early, Bryce Harper emphasized how much Luzardo has meant to the club all season. “I thought he threw great,” Harper said. “He’s been like that for us all year long. I thought he threw the ball really well, we just didn’t get it done for him.”

That “not getting it done” reflected the reality for Philadelphia on Monday night. After Luzardo exited, relievers Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm couldn’t contain the Dodgers’ seventh-inning surge, surrendering four runs that proved too much to overcome.

Aaron Nola faces must-win situation in Game 3

Down two games to none, the Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola to try to keep their season alive when the series shifts to Los Angeles. The veteran right-hander endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing with a 5–10 record and a 6.01 ERA, but his final start of the regular season offered a glimmer of hope — eight innings of two-hit ball against the Twins with nine strikeouts.