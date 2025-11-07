Phillies reportedly eye former Blue Jays coach for key bench role

The Philadelphia Phillies are approaching the offseason with clear intentions to strengthen their dugout leadership after a disappointing exit against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. As the front office reshapes the coaching staff, reports suggest that a high-profile name could soon be on their radar.

Former Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has surfaced as a potential candidate to join the Phillies, reigniting speculation about his next chapter in Major League Baseball. Mattingly, who played a pivotal role in Toronto’s run to the World Series, now finds himself at the center of rumors linking him to Philadelphia.

Veteran baseball reporter Jim Salisbury fueled the discussion, sharing on X that “the Phillies have discussed the possibility of hiring him as bench coach.” The move would represent both a reunion of family ties and a strategic addition to an already experienced staff.

Could Don Mattingly bring his experience to Philadelphia?

Mattingly remains one of the most respected minds in baseball, having helped John Schneider guide the Blue Jays to a 94-win season and a thrilling seven-game World Series against the Dodgers. Although Toronto fell short after holding a 3–1 lead, Mattingly’s leadership and tactical sense drew praise across the league.

Bench coach Don Mattingly #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced before game one of the 2025 World Series. Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Now a free agent in the coaching market, Mattingly appears open to new opportunities—though not necessarily as a manager. Philadelphia’s interest suggests mutual intrigue, particularly given the club’s ambitions to return to the World Series and capture the title that eluded them in 2022.

A family connection could influence the decision

Adding intrigue to the situation is the presence of Preston Mattingly, Don’s son, who serves as the Phillies’ general manager. That connection could play a key role in negotiations, potentially making Philadelphia a logical and appealing landing spot for the veteran coach.

For Mattingly, the decision may hinge on whether he views Philadelphia as the right environment to finally claim his first World Series ring. The Phillies, with their strong roster core and postseason pedigree, could offer him the best chance to do so.

