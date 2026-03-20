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Rob Thomson hints at Phillies plan vs. lefties to start 2026 season

Rob Thomson already seems to have a clear plan for how the lineup will adjust whenever the team faces a left-handed pitcher. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to keep certain players on the bench if they do not have strong numbers against that type of pitching.

By Richard Tovar

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Brandon Marsh and Manager Rob Thomson
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesBrandon Marsh and Manager Rob Thomson

Rob Thomson recently announced that Edmundo Sosa will start at second base for the Philadelphia Phillies. He will cover that position as the team prepares to face Tarik Skubal on March 20. The left field spot will also be handled by a different player to create a stronger approach against left-handed pitching.

“Phillies are facing Tarik Skubal tomorrow and they will start Edmundo Sosa at second base with Otto Kemp in left field. That, Rob Thomson said, will likely be the plan against lefties to begin season,” wrote Matt Gelb on X (@mattgelb).

The question many are asking is why replace Bryson Stott at second base, especially after he appeared in 147 games last season and hit .257. The answer is already clear. Sosa hits .318 against left-handed pitchers.

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Kemp also strong vs. lefties

Otto Kemp has solid numbers against lefties. In 41 games facing them, he has produced four home runs, nine RBIs and seven walks in 65 at-bats. He also carries a .231 average with a .324 OBP, putting him in a strong position as an option, exactly what Thomson is looking for heading into the 2026 season.

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The player who could lose time in that role is Brandon Marsh. He has faced left-handed pitchers more often, but his results have been limited. He holds a .197 batting average with 32 strikeouts in 76 at-bats, a number that raises concern.

Ryan Weathers joins NY Yankees rotation, but are his numbers enough?

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Kemp enters his second season with the Phillies. Last year he posted a .234 batting average across 62 games and also gained some MLB postseason experience after appearing in one playoff game. His projection for 2026 is a .245 average with 278 at-bats, according to Baseball Reference.

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Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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