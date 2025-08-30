Rob Thomson sends clear message after pulling Nick Castellanos in 9th inning vs Braves

Rob Thomson and the Phillies notched another win in August, this time in the second game of the series against the Atlanta Braves. It was a tough battle, and while Nick Castellanos made some key plays, he was replaced in a peculiar move that the manager later had to explain.

Thomson didn’t hold back, stating, “He made near the last out of the last inning, so we defended.” Castellanos was replaced by Harrison Bader, who the Phillies manager considers a special player for the team, calling him “the best defender we got.”

Regarding Castellanos’ performance in the game vs. the Braves, Thomson was clear: “He made that play down the line early and then he made the play in the gap and he made a great throw to the plate,” he said, adding, “It was good. He played well. He really did.”

Thomson is against bad ego

It appears the strategy was entirely Thomson’s. As everyone knows, he’s the manager and often makes critical in-game decisions without consulting players. The manager did not confirm if his player agreed with the move.

“I think we’re all at the point now where we’re all in and whatever is best for the team to win a game that night, we’re all in,” Thomson said after the tight game against the Braves. “Check your ego at the door and let’s go.”

It’s worth noting that Castellanos and Thomson had a disagreement a few weeks ago when the player made some comments that the manager didn’t appreciate, leading to him being benched. However, it seems things have been improving significantly between the two.