Seiya Suzuki’s status takes uncertain turn after Craig Counsell update

Seiya Suzuki is preparing to enter the final year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, but this season could start differently for him. According to manager Craig Counsell, the designated hitter will not be available for the first games of the year due to a health issue.

“Seiya Suzuki, who’s dealing with a right knee injury, will not be ready for Opening Day, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. The club has not yet decided whether Suzuki will start the season on the injured list, but it appears to be trending in that direction,” wrote Patrick Mooney on X (@pj_mooney).

Now Counsell will need to find a way to replace Suzuki on the roster if he does begin the season on the injured list. On March 17, the manager had already revealed that the Japanese star is dealing with a minor PCL strain, which suggests the recovery process may not be too long.

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Are the Cubs in trouble without Suzuki?

Not really. Suzuki primarily serves as a designated hitter. Last MLB season he appeared in 97 games in that role, which means the Cubs can turn to other options to fill the spot. One of those is Moises Ballesteros, who was recently announced as available for Opening Day.

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According to the Cubs’ depth chart, Michael Conforto is another option following Suzuki’s injury. As a veteran, he provides a reliable presence and can step in as DH when needed.

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Two more options for the 2026 season are Matt Shaw and Alex Bregman. Both players are listed as potential fits for that role on the club’s depth chart, as noted by ESPN. That gives Counsell several paths to cover the position early in the season.