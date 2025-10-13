Phillies’ front office reportedly decides future of Rob Thomson as team’s manager

Rob Thomson has held the managerial reins of the Philadelphia Phillies since 2022. Despite his efforts, Thomson has yet to make the significant impact that the fan base anticipated, particularly as they hoped for at least a National League Championship Series title this season.

Instead, the Phillies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, a powerhouse franchise intent on defending its World Series title with stars like Shohei Ohtani leading the charge. Thomson faced challenges with his star players not delivering essential performances, which contributed to Philadelphia’s elimination despite a strong regular season.

In this context, fans awaited a decision regarding Thomson’s future, and reports have emerged concerning his role in the MLB next season with the Phillies. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the front office has already made a decision about his tenure as manager.

“Rob Thomson is safe for 2026, sources tell me and Joel Sherman,” Heyman announced on his X account regarding Thomson’s continued presence for the following season. The Philadelphia Phillies organization now just needs to issue an official confirmation.

Thomson’s stats with the Phillies fo far

It is not surprising that Thomson’s continuation could be formally announced for the next year, considering the impressive statistics he has amassed. Under his leadership, the Phillies boast a .580 regular season winning percentage, reportedly the highest in franchise history for skippers with at least two seasons and 200 games managed.

Additionally, Thomson led the team to a 2025 regular season record of 96-66, their best since 2011, although it fell short of securing a World Series title this year, but the fans are expecting a greater performance next year.

Phillies set to confirm Thomson as manager for 2026

According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are expected to confirm this decision in a year-end press conference this Thursday, rounding out the season before the holidays.

The Phillies organization has much to consider regarding both its players and coaching staff, following their shortfall in the most crucial part of the season. Nonetheless, there are positives to build on as they face upcoming challenges.

