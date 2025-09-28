What happens if NY Yankees and Blue Jays finish tied in the 2025 MLB AL East standings?

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays have exhibited exceptional play this regular season, securing their spots in the postseason. However, the regular season finale will see these two titans clash for the coveted American League East Championship.

On one hand, the Yankees will complete their series against the Baltimore Orioles, while the Blue Jays face a formidable challenge against the Tampa Bay Rays. This scenario sets the stage for a critical final game in the regular season for both teams.

The Yankees have already clinched the first two games of their series and demonstrated stellar performances, which bode well for their aspirations to secure the division title.

Conversely, the Blue Jays hold a similar edge over the Rays, and playing on home turf offers a significant advantage. The Toronto fan base, thrilled by their team’s brilliant performances this season, is optimistic.

What happens if the Yankees and Blue Jays finish tied?

If the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays end up tied, the tiebreaker favors the Blue Jays due to their superior head-to-head record against the Yankees this season.

Thus, for the Yankees to claim the AL East crown this year, they must secure a win against the Orioles and hope for a Blue Jays loss to the Rays. If they lose and the Blue Jays had the same luck, it will not be worth for them.

With this situation unfolding, both fan bases anticipate remarkable performances from their teams, eager to clinch the title even as they prepare for postseason action.

