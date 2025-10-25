Trending topics:
When will the Blue Jays unleash Max Scherzer against the Dodgers in the World Series?

The Toronto Blue Jays plan to deploy Max Scherzer in a crucial World Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, hoping to deliver a significant blow to the defending champions.

By Richard Tovar

Max Scherzer looks on during the 1st inning vs the Mariners on October 16, 2025 in Seattle.
Max Scherzer looks on during the 1st inning vs the Mariners on October 16, 2025 in Seattle.

Max Scherzer has yet to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, but the Toronto Blue Jays already have a plan for him: he will start Game 3 in California. The team has also determined its pitcher for Game 4.

By starting Scherzer in Game 3, the Blue Jays aim to win on the road, striking a heavy blow against the Dodgers and proving they have more to offer than just winning at home. Game 3 is widely expected to be one of the most intense contests of the World Series.

“I’m here to compete. I’m here to win. I wouldn’t be going backwards for any motivation,” Scherzer said before Game 2 against the Dodgers. “I have plenty of motivation. I’m here to win, and I got a clubhouse full of guys who want to win too. So we’re a great team, and that’s the only thing I need to think about.”

Scherzer vs. Dodgers head-to-head

StatMuse has compiled a helpful record showing Scherzer holds a 5-6 record against the Dodgers. However, only one of those decisions came as a Toronto player—a loss on August 8, 2025.

Scherzer has not earned a win against the Dodgers since 2019 when he was with the Nationals. In that game, he posted a 2.57 ERA and his team won 5-2 at Dodger Stadium, which at least offers a historical preview of how Scherzer might perform in Game 3.

The Blue Jays’ pitcher for Game 4

In addition to Scherzer, the Blue Jays have already named the pitcher for Game 4: Shane Bieber. Bieber was not part of the regular season rotation this year but will be given the opportunity to start. In seven regular-season games with the team, he finished with a 4-2 record and a 3.57 ERA. In the postseason, Toronto has used him in three starts for a 4.38 ERA.

