Max Scherzer’s stats vs Dodgers ahead of World Series Game 7

Max Scherzer is the last weapon the Blue Jays will deploy against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series in a bid to win Game 7. Scherzer’s career record against the Dodgers stands at 5-6 since 2008. While slightly negative, his ERA against the defending champions remains quite good.

As a Blue Jays player, Scherzer has officially pitched in two postseason games against the Dodgers. The first was in Game 3, a marathon 18-inning loss for Toronto, where he allowed three runs but received no decision. Game 7 will be his second.

During the regular season, he worked just 6.0 innings in a single game in California. The Blue Jays again lost that matchup (1-5), and Scherzer allowed two runs. The Dodgers hitter who poses the most significant threat against him is Shohei Ohtani, who holds a .500 average against the veteran.

Max Scherzer stats vs Dodgers

These are Scherzer’s career stats compiled by StatMuse since 2008, including his time with the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Nationals, and Mets, as well as the single regular-season game with the Blue Jays on August 8th against the Dodgers.

Games ERA Strikeouts IP Record (decision) 19 (17 started) 2.38 119 109.2 5-6

How many game 7s has Scherzer pitched in?

Scherzer is a World Series veteran. He has appeared in a total of two Game 7s prior to the November 1st matchup against the Dodgers, making this his third decisive championship game. Both previous Game 7 appearances resulted in a win for his team—the Astros and Rangers (in 2019 and 2023)—though he did not earn the win decision in either. He currently holds a 5.92 ERA in his World Series Game 7 outings.

In general, Scherzer performs well in the postseason regardless of the opponent: he has logged 153 postseason innings pitched, holds a 16-16 record, and carries a 3.82 career ERA in the playoffs, having allowed a total of only 23 home runs and 117 hits.

