Why is Bo Bichette not playing for Blue Jays vs Mariners in ALCS Game 1 today, October 12?

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ fan base is buoyant after their triumph over the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series. They are eager to bring the World Series title back to Canada, a feat last achieved in 1993 when Paul Molitor shone as their standout hitter.

However, their path to glory requires overcoming the Seattle Mariners. Although not initially favored to advance this far, the Mariners have captured attention, led by catcher Cal Raleigh, who tallied 61 home runs throughout the season. The buzz surrounding the series against the Blue Jays is palpable.

As the series opener approaches, uncertainty clouds the status of certain players on the Blue Jays’ roster. Bo Bichette, a crucial component of manager John Schneider’s strategy, remains a question mark for the upcoming matchup.

Despite last season’s struggles, the Canadian franchise has stirred excitement, and their supporters are yearning for the roster to deliver in these crucial games. The anticipation is high for a substantial impact this season.

Why is Bo Bichette not playing for Blue Jays vs Mariners today?

Bo Bichette is absent from the lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays’ game against the Seattle Mariners due to not being called up for the ALCS. He continues to recover from an injury sustained in early September against the Yankees.

Despite Bichette’s absence, the Blue Jays are confident in showcasing their formidable roster, with stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander poised to step up in the challenges ahead for Toronto.

Blue Jays’ full roster list for the ALCS

With Bichette sidelined for the ALCS, the Blue Jays remain determined to sustain their impressive performance. Manager Schneider has meticulously selected the top talents to compete against the Mariners in this series.

Here is the full roster for the Blue Jays in the ALCS:

Pitchers: Chris Bassitt, Shane Bieber, Seranthony Dominguez, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Kevin Gausman, Jeff Hoffman, Eric Lauer, Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez, Max Scherzer, Louis Varland, Trey Yesavage.

Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Alejandro Kirk.

Infielders: Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Outfielders: Nathan Lukes, Anthony Santander, Davis Schneider, George Springer, Myles Straw, Daulton Varsho.

