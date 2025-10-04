Why is Bo Bichette not playing today for Blue Jays in Game 1 ALDS vs Yankees?

The Toronto Blue Jays are preparing for their first postseason matchup against the New York Yankees in MLB history, and all eyes are on the team’s key stars, including Bo Bichette. Fans and analysts are speculating on lineup decisions and how each player will influence the opening games of the ALDS.

Excitement is building at Rogers Centre, where the first pitch is set for Saturday, October 4, at 4:08 p.m. ET. This opener marks the Blue Jays’ first ALDS appearance since 2016, adding extra anticipation to their clash with AL East rivals.

While most of Toronto’s top talent is available, a few surprises have emerged in the announced roster. Questions remain about who will contribute immediately on the field and who will support the team from the dugout.

Why is Bichette not playing?

The most notable name missing from the ALDS roster is shortstop Bo Bichette, who will not be playing in Game 1. The star player is still recovering from a left knee sprain, a situation that had been developing throughout the week. Bichette’s focus is now on rehabilitation with an eye toward a potential ALCS return, but no firm timeline has been set for his on-field comeback.

How the Blue Jays are adjusting

With Bichette sidelined, the Blue Jays’ strategy may shift toward utilizing their bullpen more heavily. Veteran pitchers like Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt were also left off the roster, leaving room for a bullpen-day approach similar to what Toronto successfully employed late in the regular season.

Louis Varland, Eric Lauer, and Yariel Rodríguez are expected to play key roles, particularly against a Yankees lineup that can be strong against left-handed pitching.

Additionally, left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl has been included to bolster the bullpen. Over his career, Bruihl has been especially effective against left-handed hitters, making him a valuable asset for this series.

