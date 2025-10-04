Jose Reyes issues a warning to Mets on keeping Pete Alonso in New York

Jose Reyes spent most of his career with the New York Mets, and even in retirement, he’s keeping a close eye on his former team. He believes the Mets shouldn’t let Pete Alonso walk, given the offensive impact he’s had—a point Reyes highlighted in recent remarks to SNY.

For Reyes, the team needs to find a way to keep Alonso. “They need to find a way to sign Pete,” he said, also stressing the first baseman’s importance to the lineup: “He plays every single day, he hits over 40 homers, 100-something RBI.”

If Alonso were to leave, Reyes issued a pointed warning to the Mets: “Who is going to do that? Who do they have right now that’s going to put up those numbers?” He was underscoring that letting Alonso walk without a new contract could be a major problem for the team.

How Important Was Alonso Last Season for the Mets?

It was another strong season for Pete Alonso, who was consistently available all year for the Mets, playing in 162 games just as he did in 2024. He finished the regular season with the best average among starters, hitting 41 doubles and posting a .272 batting average.

Alonso was the team’s top producer, racking up 126 RBIs—surpassing Juan Soto’s 105—and making them the only two players with over 100 RBIs for the season. He was also second only to Soto in power, smashing 38 home runs.

Alonso produced a total of 170 hits in 624 at-bats, and showed improved plate discipline, striking out 10 fewer times compared to the 172 he logged last year. His performance has noticeably improved year after year with the Mets.