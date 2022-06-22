The Los Angeles Lakers were the oldest NBA team in the last 2021-22 NBA Season. Despite their bad season that ended earlier, the LA franchise won't have a draft pick, here is why.

After a disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers need to stand up again for the next 2022-23 NBA season. One of the best ways to do so, is taking a step forward in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, the young fresh talent that the LA franchise may need won't be nowhere near there.

It is common for an NBA team that had a negative record to be at the top picks for the next draft. Despite the Lakers ended with a 33-49 record, the Lakers will have to move other ways sucha as the free agency to assemble a better team to fight for a playoffs spot.

In fact, according to many reports the Lakers have been linked to many rumors regarding deals for Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and even Kyrie Irving. So, if you are a Lakers' fan, sit back, relax and watch the new talent that someday could wear the gold and purple.

Why don't the Lakers have a draft pick?

The Lakers' front office made a lot of moves back when LeBron James was key to build a team around to get the NBA Championship back in Los Angeles. Therefore, they had to make some deals to make it happen. So, the Lakers made a huge deal to bring Anthony Davis in to the LA franchise in 2019. Thefore, the Lakers gave up their first-round pick, hoping it ended as a good deal.

Afterwards, the Lakers ended as the 2020 NBA Champions. As for their second-round pick, in the middle of multiple deal negotiations, the Lakers lost their second-round pick that landed in San Antonio. So, for the 2022 NBA Draft, instead of the Lakers getting some young fresh talent, the Spurs and the Pelicans will have it.



