Detroit Pistons will receive Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The local Milwaukee Bucks come from losing their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and that led them to lose their second place. With a 29-17 record, they are only one victory away from the Philadelphia 76ers' 30-16, so now they will go in search of a victory that allows them to catch up with them.

And they have a good chance to do it since their rivals are one of the weakest teams of the season. The Detroit Pistons are in last place in the Eastern Conference and their 12-36 record is the second worst in the entire league, behind only the Houston Rockets. A tanking season for them.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Live stream: FuboTV

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the third of the four that they must play this regular season. The first two took place on October 31 and November 2, both times being a victory for the Milwaukee Bucks first by 110-108 and then by 116-91.

How to Watch or Live Stream Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks be played this Monday, January 23 at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSDET.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the Milwaukee Bucks will surely be chosen as favorites.

