Golden State Warriors will face Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets will visit Golden State Warriors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

An extraordinary duel between teams from the east and the west. On the one hand there will be the local and last champions, the Warriors, who after a bad start to the regular season have greatly improved their statistics and are now sixth, taking the last place in the Playoffs and of course they do not want to leave such a comfortable place.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are the 4th in the Eastern Conference and one of the most solid in the season, the Brooklyn Nets. With their victory in the last game against the Utah Jazz, they managed to break a losing streak that made them regress many in the standings. They need to continue on the path of victory to be able to return to the top places in the East as they were until very recently.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

This game will be the second and last that these two rivals will play in this regular season. The first of them took place on December 21 and on that occasion was a resounding 143-113 victory for the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets be played this Sunday, January 22 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Golden State Warriors with -300 odds, while the odds for the Brooklyn Nets to win are +250.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -300 Brooklyn Nets +250

*Odds via DraftKings