New York Knicks will receive Milwaukee Bucks in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. This game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference. Two Playoff teams face each other. On the one hand there will be the locals, the New York Knicks who come from 4 consecutive victories which has left them in 6th place and, therefore, in the postseason zone. Of course, now they do not want to lose such a precious place.

The Milwaukee Buck continue to fight for the leadership of the Eastern Conference, but their direct rivals, the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, have taken a good lead. Of course, it's still not an irreversible difference, especially since there's a lot of regular season left and that's why the bucks hope to regain leadership again.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the third and final time this regular season. On the first two occasions they were both victories for the Milwaukee Bucks. Those games took place on October 28 (119-108) and November 30 (109-103). Both were very interesting, so this game is expected to be as well.

How to Watch or Live Stream New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Monday, January 9 at the Madison Square Garden, New York will be broadcast in the United States on: FuboTV (free trial). Other options: MSG.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks with -145 odds, while the odds for the New York Knicks to win are +125.

DraftKings New York Knicks +125 Milwaukee Bucks -145

*Odds via DraftKings