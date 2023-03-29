Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will clash at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.
[Watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks online free in the US on FuboTV]
This will be their 227th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 115 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 110 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on February 14, 2023, and it ended in a 131-125 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
When will Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be played on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
The match to be played between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, TNT Web.