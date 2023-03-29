Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face each other at Fiserv Forum for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will clash at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 227th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 115 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 110 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 14, 2023, and it ended in a 131-125 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be played on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

The match to be played between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, TNT Web.