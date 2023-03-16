Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will clash at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 171st regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 116 direct duels to this day, while the Dallas Mavericks have celebrated a triumph in 54 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 26, 2023, and it ended in a 111-108 win for the Lakers at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

The match to be played between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, Spectrum SportsNet.