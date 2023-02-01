Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at Ball Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US on Thursday: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Denver Nuggets will meet with Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Ball Arena in Miami in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 187th regular-season game. The Denver Nuggets are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 101 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 85 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 21, 2022, and it ended in a 128-123 win for the Nuggets away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Date

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will be played on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at at Ball Arena in Denver.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in NBA 2022-23

The match to be played between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Bay Area.