Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will clash on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 231st regular-season game. The Golden State Warriors are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 136 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 94 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 14, 2023, and it ended in a 134-124 win for the Clippers at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will be played on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors

The match to be played between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT Web in the United States.