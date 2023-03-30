Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves face each other at Target Center for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash at Target Center in Minneapolis in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 125th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 83 direct duels to this day, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have celebrated a triumph in 41 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 3, 2023, and it ended in a 110-102 win for the Timberwolves at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will be played on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The match to be played between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA TV, Bally Sports North, Spectrum SportsNet.