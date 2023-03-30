Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash at Target Center in Minneapolis in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.
This will be their 125th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 83 direct duels to this day, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have celebrated a triumph in 41 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on March 3, 2023, and it ended in a 110-102 win for the Timberwolves at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will be played on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The match to be played between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA TV, Bally Sports North, Spectrum SportsNet.