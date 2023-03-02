Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

This will be their 124th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 83 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Lakers have celebrated a triumph in 102 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 28, 2022, and it ended in a 111-102 win for the Timberwolves at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

The match to be played between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports North, Spectrum SportsNet.