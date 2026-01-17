What happens if Bills lose, win or tie vs Broncos today in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Josh Allen led an impressive road victory last week over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but now the challenge is much greater against the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Broncos posted a 14-3 record and dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC West champions. However, the main criticisms for them are a relatively soft schedule and the high number of one-score games they played, even when facing weaker opponents.

Despite that, on the road to the Super Bowl, no one can deny that the Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL. That has made them 1.5-point favorites at home.

What happens if Bills lose today against Broncos in 2026 NFL playoffs?

If the Bills lose today against the Broncos in the 2026 NFL playoffs, they will be officially eliminated. Josh Allen would suffer another disappointing end to the season without winning the Super Bowl, and there could be an intense debate about the future of Sean McDermott as head coach.

What happens if the Bills beat the Broncos in Divisional Round of 2026 playoffs?

If the Bills beat the Broncos in the Divisional Round, they would secure a spot in the AFC Championship Game, where they could face the New England Patriots or the Houston Texans. No matter what happens, the Bills cannot host that matchup since they are the No. 6 seed.

What happens if Bills and Broncos tie today in 2026 NFL playoffs?

If the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos tie today in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, the game will be decided in overtime. Each team is guaranteed one possession unless there is a safety on the first drive.

What happens if Denver Broncos lose today to Bills in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

If the Denver Broncos lose today to the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 playoffs, they would be eliminated. That would mean the winner of the Patriots–Texans matchup would host the AFC Championship Game against Josh Allen’s team next week.