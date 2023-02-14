New Orleans Pelicans will visit Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against New Orleans Pelicans in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. This will be a game between two of the best teams of the season. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers online free on FuboTV]

The New Orleans Pelicans had a slight improvement in the last games thanks to which they reached a record of 30-28, which leaves them in 7th place only one victory behind the Los Angeles Clippers. For a good part of the season they were in the Playoff zone, and now they will seek to return to it.

Their rivals will be the Los Angeles Lakers, who all season have fought to enter the Play-in zone, but always with the same result: every time they managed to get close, a losing streak took them away. With the departure of Russell Westbrook, it will be necessary to see if the California team continues trying to qualify for the Play-in or if he definitely threw in the towel.

When will New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Boston, Massachusetts this Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 PM (ET).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

