Al Horford shares farewell message to Celtics fans as he reportedly joins Stephen Curry’s Warriors

In a surprising move, Al Horford has reportedly reached an agreement with the Golden State Warriors for the upcoming season. Following a period of intense speculation, the deal now positions the former Boston Celtics star alongside Stephen Curry, adding veteran depth and experience to the Warriors’ roster.

Following Shams Charania of ESPN reporting the move, Horford took to the social media platform X to express his gratitude to the Celtics‘ fan base. He shared a poignant message, writing, “From the moment we arrived, you welcomed my family and me with open arms. This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart,” Horford wrote.

Horford continued: “Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston.” Horford’s heartfelt words reflect the strong bond he formed with the Boston community during his tenure with the team.

With Horford joining the Golden State, all eyes are on Jonathan Kuminga. A key contributor in the Warriors’ successful playoff run, Kuminga now finds himself in a holding pattern, eagerly anticipating the team’s decision regarding his future role.

Horford’s impact with the Celtics

To grasp why Horford conveyed such a heartfelt message to the Boston Celtics’ organization, we must examine the profound impact he had during his tenure with the franchise. Despite spending only four of his 18 NBA seasons with Boston, his contributions left a lasting legacy.

After 17 seasons in pursuit of an NBA title, Horford finally achieved his goal with the Celtics. The breakthrough came in the 2023-2024 season when Boston clinched the championship. Horford’s remarkable defensive performances were instrumental, as he averaged 6.4 rebounds during the regular season and led the league with a .721 two-point shooting percentage, maintaining this lead through the postseason.

Horford’s epic contribution to Boston’s championship victory is something fans will cherish forever. He resonated with the fan base, and the team exuded great chemistry and morale. His role in the franchise’s recent triumph ensures that he will be remembered as a pivotal part of the Celtics’ storied history.