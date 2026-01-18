Trending topics:
NBA

Why is the Grizzlies vs Magic NBA game being played in London today?

An NBA night unfolds far from home as the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic take the court in London, turning a routine regular-season date into something shaped by global ambition and timing.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Anthony Black of the Magic runs with the ball during an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2026.
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesAnthony Black of the Magic runs with the ball during an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2026.

London wakes up to an NBA game that feels slightly out of place on the calendar. The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are set to tip off far from home, turning a regular-season matchup into a global event.

The league’s presence overseas is nothing new, but each international game carries its own context. Scheduling, market growth and competitive balance all play a role in why certain teams cross the Atlantic.

As the ball goes up today, the reasons behind this London setting stretch beyond logistics. The matchup reflects the NBA’s long-term vision and the subtle strategy behind exporting the game.

Advertisement

Why is the Grizzlies vs Magic game in London?

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are meeting in London as part of the NBA’s expanding international strategy, which brings regular-season games to global cities to grow the league’s fanbase beyond North America.

This matchup at The O2 Arena isn’t an exhibition, it’s a scheduled regular-season contest that carries official standings implications for both teams. This London appearance is part of a broader slate of NBA Europe Games in 2026, which also included a regular-season matchup in Berlin last week.

Advertisement
orlando magic players

The Orlando Magic talk during an NBA Match on January 15, 2026 (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The league has committed to a three-year plan of playing games across the continent, including future regular-season stops in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and 2028.

Advertisement

Beyond the on-court competition, the NBA’s presence in London includes community outreach, youth clinics and fan events designed to deepen basketball’s footprint in the UK. Officials from both the league and local authorities see these games as opportunities not just for sport, but for cultural connection and long-term growth of the game overseas.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Why is the Magic vs Grizzlies NBA game being played in Berlin today?
NBA

Why is the Magic vs Grizzlies NBA game being played in Berlin today?

Magic’s Paolo Banchero breaks silence on his return from injury and is ready to face Heat
NBA

Magic’s Paolo Banchero breaks silence on his return from injury and is ready to face Heat

Is Paolo Banchero playing today, December 5, for the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat?
NBA

Is Paolo Banchero playing today, December 5, for the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat?

Deion Sanders could lose highly-ranked Colorado prospect to the Big Ten
College Football

Deion Sanders could lose highly-ranked Colorado prospect to the Big Ten

Better Collective Logo