Why is the Grizzlies vs Magic NBA game being played in London today?

London wakes up to an NBA game that feels slightly out of place on the calendar. The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are set to tip off far from home, turning a regular-season matchup into a global event.

The league’s presence overseas is nothing new, but each international game carries its own context. Scheduling, market growth and competitive balance all play a role in why certain teams cross the Atlantic.

As the ball goes up today, the reasons behind this London setting stretch beyond logistics. The matchup reflects the NBA’s long-term vision and the subtle strategy behind exporting the game.

Why is the Grizzlies vs Magic game in London?

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are meeting in London as part of the NBA’s expanding international strategy, which brings regular-season games to global cities to grow the league’s fanbase beyond North America.

This matchup at The O2 Arena isn’t an exhibition, it’s a scheduled regular-season contest that carries official standings implications for both teams. This London appearance is part of a broader slate of NBA Europe Games in 2026, which also included a regular-season matchup in Berlin last week.

The Orlando Magic talk during an NBA Match on January 15, 2026 (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The league has committed to a three-year plan of playing games across the continent, including future regular-season stops in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and 2028.

Beyond the on-court competition, the NBA’s presence in London includes community outreach, youth clinics and fan events designed to deepen basketball’s footprint in the UK. Officials from both the league and local authorities see these games as opportunities not just for sport, but for cultural connection and long-term growth of the game overseas.