Are Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic playing tonight? Warriors host Nuggets after win vs Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a huge victory in the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 119-109 and sending a statement that they are aiming for the top. Tonight, they face the Denver Nuggets, a team many consider to have the best player in the league, raising a key question: will Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic play?

The Nuggets are clearly targeting a championship this NBA season, but the Warriors are too. Last season, Golden State surged late after trading for Jimmy Butler but fell short in the playoffs when Curry suffered an injury.

This season, the Warriors are healthy and ready, with Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green leading the way. They also secured a contract extension for Jonathan Kuminga and added veteran Al Horford in free agency. As they showed against the Lakers, Butler dominated with 31 points, demonstrating the team’s offensive firepower.

On the other hand, the Nuggets are set to play their season opener with new additions to their roster, including veterans Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Fans will also see the continued development of young players like Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Jalen Pickett.

Will Stephen Curry play for the Warriors vs Nuggets?

For the Warriors’ home opener at Chase Center against the Denver Nuggets, Curry is expected to start. He is not listed on the injury report and looked fully healthy in the win over the Lakers. The only Warriors player currently on the injury report is Moses Moody.

Meanwhile, Golden State will be without a few players—Moody (calf), De’Anthony Melton (knee), and Alex Toohey (knee) are sidelined—but the bright spot is that Curry has fully recovered from his recent hamstring strain and will be available.

Will Nikola Jokic play for the Nuggets vs Warriors?

The Denver Nuggets enter this matchup in ideal condition, with no players listed on the latest injury report. Jokic will lead the team alongside Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray in tonight’s contest against the Warriors.

Additionally, the Nuggets benefit from having their new acquisitions available, including Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas, who are expected to receive significant minutes in their first game of the season as they integrate into the team’s system.

