The Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers on Monday, January 10 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The 2021/2022 season has been quite irregular for Celtics and that has left them in a rather uncomfortable situation. The last victory against the New York Knicks has allowed them to retain 10th place in the standings, the last position that gives the possibility of playing the Play-in. However, both franchises have the same 19-21 record so any loss could mean losing that coveted spot.

On the Pacers side, a pretty bad season. Right now, the Indiana franchise's presence in the playoffs is looking difficult despite the fact that with a win / loss balance of 15-25 they are not far from 10th in the Eastern Conference. Although there is still a lot of regular season ahead, there is less and less room for error and if they want to reach the next postseason they will have to win as much as possible from now on.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers will play this Monday, January 10 at the TD Garden will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting game between a team that wants to keep 10th place (the Celtics) and another that is looking to stay with that location (Pacers).

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers to be played this Monday, January 10, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite yet, but will surely reveal it in the next few hours. In any case, the most likely despite their irregularity is that the Boston Celtics will be chosen as the favorites against the Indiana Pacers whose season have been quite bad.

