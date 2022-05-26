Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play for the the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Game 6 in the US

Boston Celtics will have their first chance to close out in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Boston Celtics picked up a 93-80 win on the road. For the first time in the East Conference Finals the Celtics have a 3-2 lead. Jayson Tatum pulled up 22 points with 12 rebounds while Jaylen Brown registered 25 points on their offensive end. The Celtics might win a Conference title after 12 years.

On the other side, Miami Heat are in a losing streak that might end on Friday. Kyle Lowry had an unexpected performance with 0 points in 25 minutes of play, while Bam Adebayo, was the leading scorer with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Once again, Jimmy Butler failed as he registered 13 points with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. The Heat are in elimination jeopardy if they lose one more game.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Boston Celtics turned around the series. After last Wednesday's win, the Boston Celtics are one win away from their first Eastern Conference title since the 2010 NBA Playoffs. Now, the Celtics are focused on finishing the job off at home in Game 6. The two best Celtics' players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 47 points in last game.

Whereas Miami Heat have lost a second straight game to lose the lead. Game 6 will be their first elimination game through the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The entire Heat squad has some injury issues to resolve. Tyler Herro hasn't played for two games and Jimmy Butler is battling through his injuries. The Heat will have to win this game force a Game 7 at home.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat to be played on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) for the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

Celtics are leading 3-2 this series after last Wednesday’s win. Heat will have to push harder in Boston if they want even this series up once again. According to Caesars, the favorites are Boston Celtics with -450 odds, while Miami Heat have +350 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 201.0 points for Game 6 of this Eastern Conference Finals Playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!