The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden this Sunday, May 15, in what will be the seventh and final game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The tough series between two of this season's best teams in the Eastern Conference will finally have a winner. The Miami Heat are already waiting in the finals, who have just eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers. It will undoubtedly be an exciting seventh game, very intense and in which any deconcentration could mean losing all the good that both have done so far.

The Boston Celtics have the advantage of defining the series at home, although it's hard to say that's an advantage, since two of the three games they won in the series have been at the Fiserv Forum. However, it is almost certain that the TD Garden will explode with fans, although it will take more than that to stop the last champions.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden , Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Sling

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The Boston Celtics will define these semifinals playing at home in the TD Garden, something that might seem like an advantage, but considering that only 1 of the three games won in the series was in the TD Garden, it may not really be an advantage. The same could be said for the Bucks, who have won 2 of their 3 games on the road.

Similarly, in such a close series between two strong teams, actually playing at home does not seem to be a determining factor. The key to this game is most likely in the benches, and in terms of stars they are quite balanced. Proof of them is that except for the first two games, the rest were defined by very short differences.

Without a doubt it will be very difficult to be able to choose the favorites, although the Oddsmakers seem to prefer the Boston Celtics over the Bucks, in some cases due to a difference that from the game does not seem to be such. What can be said without fear of being wrong is that the game will be of enormous intensity.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Sunday, May 15 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: ABC.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Boston Celtics are the favorites to take the victory with -210 odds, while +175 odds will be for the Milwaukee Bucks victory.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Boston Celtics -210 Phoenix Suns +175

*Odds via Caesars