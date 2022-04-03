Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards at the TD Garden this Sunday, April 3. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will face each other at the TD Garden today, April 3 at 1:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This game would undoubtedly have been very attractive, were it not for the fact that the Washington Wizards had no chance of qualifying for the Play-in. With a win/loss record of 34-43 (which shows how tough the Eastern Conference was, since with the same record in the West the Pelicans are in 9th place) they will no longer be able to catch up with the Atlanta Hawks, for what they no longer play for nothing.

Not the case for the Boston Celtics, who are on the hunt for the lead in the East in recent games. They are only one victory away from the Heat (although with two more losses) and, as if that were not enough, in the last direct confrontation between the two on Wednesday, March 30, they lost. Even so, they are confident that they can take that place from Miami and for that they must win all the remaining games.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will play today, April 3 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Wizards on October 27 and October 30 by 116-107 and 115-112, respectively; and one for Celtics on January 23 by 116-87.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards to be played today, April 3, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and odds

Expectedly, the oddsmakers believe that the Boston Celtics will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 13 points, while the game total is set at 222.5 points.

