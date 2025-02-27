Cade Cunningham speaks out on Pistons’ playoff hopes after upset win over Celtics

The race for playoff spots in the NBA’s Eastern Conference is heating up. While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics continue to set the pace, a few unexpected contenders are making noise, and one of them is the Detroit Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham.

Fresh off an appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend alongside stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, Cunningham is putting together an impressive season. With his scoring and playmaking, he has been the driving force behind a Pistons team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since his arrival in 2021.

Now, Detroit fans are buzzing about the possibility of a postseason return. After defeating the Celtics and extending their perfect record to 8-0 this month, the Pistons find themselves in striking distance of a playoff berth. Following their latest victory, Cunningham addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on the team’s resurgence.

“This is everything we wanted to do. Restoring this franchise has been our goal from the start. Seeing it come to fruition now is a great feeling. I’m happy for the city, but I’m not satisfied at all. I know there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Cunningham said.

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the 3-Point Contest as part of the 2025 All-Star Weekend.

Cunningham’s playoff mindset

Pistons star isn’t just focused on making the playoffs this season, he has his sights set on something bigger. With Detroit in the postseason mix, Cunningham made it clear that his ultimate goal is to bring a championship to the franchise, exuding confidence as the season progresses.

“I think the city wants a lot more. The city wants a championship. We are slowly building toward that. This is a great start—it’s been a great year for us so far,” Cunningham said. His statement reflects the trust he has in his team and their ability to compete with the league’s top contenders.

Cunningham’s impact on the Pistons’ success

As the leader of the team, Cunningham has been instrumental in the Pistons’ strong standing in the Eastern Conference. Averaging a career-high 25.7 points per game this season, along with 9.5 assists and a 50% shooting percentage from two-point range, he continues to showcase his ambition and drive.

Thanks to Cunningham’s stellar performances, the Pistons have been on an impressive run. Their 33-26 record keeps them within striking distance of top contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks, the reigning NBA Cup champions. Recent victories over the Celtics and Clippers have only strengthened their playoff aspirations, making Detroit a team to watch down the stretch.

