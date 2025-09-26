Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors and Kuminga reportedly have the best option on the table to decide

The Golden State Warriors have lived through an offseason saga with Jonathan Kuminga, but they reportedly have the best option on the table as the next NBA season approaches.

By Emilio Abad

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesJonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

The names most often mentioned this offseason continue to revolve around the Golden State Warriors and the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga as the next NBA season approaches. Instead of moving closer to resolution, the situation appears to grow more complicated by the day.

Still, several options remain on the table for how both sides could reach an agreement. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, there is one path that stands out as the most logical choice for Kuminga.

Kuminga’s best option is to accept the money — something the Warriors believe. There is also no denying that Golden State’s best option is to flip the team option to a player option and get a deal done to make everyone happy — something Kuminga’s side believes.”

Advertisement

With training camp set to begin for the Warriors on Sept. 29 and the idea of a sign-and-trade essentially off the table, the pressure is mounting to finally find a solution to this drawn-out standoff.

Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

What would the agreement look like?

The Warriors want Kuminga back on a contract that remains tradable at any point, which makes the qualifying offer problematic for the front office’s flexibility on the trade market. No matter how tense negotiations have become this summer, having a 22-year-old athletic forward producing at a high level on a deal worth nearly $20 million annually still carries significant value for Golden State.

Scottie Pippen reveals the truth behind his relationship with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

see also

Scottie Pippen reveals the truth behind his relationship with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

According to Siegel, the Warriors have shown no interest in offering Kuminga a player option. Instead, they believe their $75.2 million proposal, as it stands, provides Kuminga with long-term stability as part of their core and the chance to prove his value further.

Advertisement

From Kuminga’s perspective, this could still be his best opportunity. Other NBA franchises are unlikely to offer him such a high salary, given that he has not yet established himself as an All-Star. This season could serve as the perfect chance for him to showcase his ceiling.

What the Warriors expect

One tempting scenario for the Warriors would be exploring a Malik Monk-for-Kuminga trade, which could strengthen their rotation by adding a proven sixth man. However, the level of interest within the front office remains unclear, especially with De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry all lined up to sign deals with the team.

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
NBA Rumors: Warriors return to trade talks with Kings seeking a win-win deal involving Kuminga
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors return to trade talks with Kings seeking a win-win deal involving Kuminga

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler is taking the lead in bringing the team together, but Kuminga is making things complicated
NBA

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler is taking the lead in bringing the team together, but Kuminga is making things complicated

NBA News: Jonathan Kuminga’s agent breaks silence on crucial condition to decide the player’s future at Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Jonathan Kuminga’s agent breaks silence on crucial condition to decide the player’s future at Warriors

Aaron Rodgers reveals what excites him about Ireland ahead of Vikings vs Steelers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers reveals what excites him about Ireland ahead of Vikings vs Steelers

Better Collective Logo