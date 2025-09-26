NBA Rumors: Warriors and Kuminga reportedly have the best option on the table to decide

The names most often mentioned this offseason continue to revolve around the Golden State Warriors and the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga as the next NBA season approaches. Instead of moving closer to resolution, the situation appears to grow more complicated by the day.

Still, several options remain on the table for how both sides could reach an agreement. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, there is one path that stands out as the most logical choice for Kuminga.

“Kuminga’s best option is to accept the money — something the Warriors believe. There is also no denying that Golden State’s best option is to flip the team option to a player option and get a deal done to make everyone happy — something Kuminga’s side believes.”

With training camp set to begin for the Warriors on Sept. 29 and the idea of a sign-and-trade essentially off the table, the pressure is mounting to finally find a solution to this drawn-out standoff.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

What would the agreement look like?

The Warriors want Kuminga back on a contract that remains tradable at any point, which makes the qualifying offer problematic for the front office’s flexibility on the trade market. No matter how tense negotiations have become this summer, having a 22-year-old athletic forward producing at a high level on a deal worth nearly $20 million annually still carries significant value for Golden State.

According to Siegel, the Warriors have shown no interest in offering Kuminga a player option. Instead, they believe their $75.2 million proposal, as it stands, provides Kuminga with long-term stability as part of their core and the chance to prove his value further.

From Kuminga’s perspective, this could still be his best opportunity. Other NBA franchises are unlikely to offer him such a high salary, given that he has not yet established himself as an All-Star. This season could serve as the perfect chance for him to showcase his ceiling.

What the Warriors expect

One tempting scenario for the Warriors would be exploring a Malik Monk-for-Kuminga trade, which could strengthen their rotation by adding a proven sixth man. However, the level of interest within the front office remains unclear, especially with De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry all lined up to sign deals with the team.

