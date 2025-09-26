76ers’ Joel Embiid sends a hopeful but confusing message about his injury update

The Philadelphia 76ers have faced a difficult stretch, going from a promising project to being derailed by the constant injuries of their NBA stars, most notably Joel Embiid.

As speculation around the Philadelphia 76ers continues ahead of the season, especially concerning Embiid’s status, the center offered an update on his recovery.

During Friday’s press session in Philadelphia, Embiid did not provide a specific timeline for his return. He emphasized that he is taking things day by day, staying on track with his rehab goals, and, most importantly, feeling “pretty good,” according to Jeff Borzello.

“There’s not necessarily an expectation,” Embiid said. “The goal is to play consistently and not be in a position that we were last year.” To aid his recovery, Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April. His availability for training camp remains uncertain, and he could be limited at first.

Embiid knows what he must do for his recovery

Despite the setbacks, Embiid remains optimistic and experienced, understanding what it takes to manage his injury and return to the court as quickly as possible.

“Going forward, we’re just going to listen to the body,” Embiid said, according to Derek Bodner. “I’ll be honest and say that it’s gonna be unpredictable at times, and that’s okay. We’re going to work with that…Every single time we’re on the right path, keep going. And if something happens in that time, it’s okay. Focus on fixing it and keep going. That’s my mentality.”

“We’ve got a plan in place, trying to check all of the boxes,” Embiid continued, via Kyle Neubeck. “This is still kind of a feel period where we’re just taking it day by day…there’s been a few court sessions, everything’s on schedule.” Embiid remains one of the best players in the NBA, and it is still unclear if he will be available when Philadelphia opens the season against the Boston Celtics.