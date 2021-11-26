Chicago Bulls play against Miami Heat for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at United Center in Chicago on November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Number two and three fight for a win. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Chicago Bulls are having a good season with 12 wins and only 7 losses, but they lost a couple of recent games against the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets. The Bulls haven't won a game since November 21 at home against the Knicks.

Miami Heat lost another game on the road, this time against Minnesota Timberwolves 101-113, that's the weak point of the Miami Heat, the games on the road. The last time the Miami Heat won an on the road game was against the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Chicago Bulls started the 2021-22 NBA season with four consecutive victories as a good sign that the team built was going to perform well this season. But in the last five games the Bulls are negative at 2-3. The most recent loss was to the Houston Rockets 113-118 on the road as part of a short two-game road series. The Bulls' home record is positive with 6 wins and 3 losses, the last home win was against the Knicks 109-103 on November 21. Chicago Bulls are scoring an average of 107.4 points per game as the 16th best offense of the season, but the Bulls' strong weapon is defense allowing 104.6 points per game.

Miami Heat lost just two games in the last seven, one against the Washington Wizards 100-103, and another during the most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-113. The Miami Heat on the road record is negative with five wins and seven losses, the last away win was against the Detroit Pistons 100-92. This game against the Chicago Bulls is the last in a series of four games on the road, after which the team returns home to play the Denver Nuggets. Miami Heat are scoring an average 108.8 points per game, and the defense is the second best of the season allowing only 102.4 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bulls are favorites at home to win against a top team from the conference, but they know the visitors' defense is hard to break. Miami Heat have a negative record on the road as underdogs but this game is likely to be the tightest for them this season. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat (SPREAD TBA).



