Not many Golden State Warriors fans are also fond of Chris Paul. He’s been one of their biggest foes for years now, and there’s a bit of a rivalry between him and Stephen Curry.

But none of that will matter anymore. The Warriors shipped Jordan Poole away to acquire Paul’s services, and he’ll now have to adapt to a different style and role to thrive with this organization.

And while he’s not quite sure how they’ll make things work in the Bay area, Paul knows he has a big chance to win an NBA championship now, and that’s all that matters.

Chris Paul Doesn’t Know How He’ll Fit In Golden State

“I’m excited. I know I’ve been sort of the sworn enemy for a long time. But I cannot wait to be there, and I cannot wait to help them win,” the veteran point guard admitted.

“I don’t know [about the fit],” Paul said. “The fortunate part is I’ve played for 18 years and I’ve figured it out. I’m trying to live and enjoy my summer as much as possible. I’ll worry about all of that different type of stuff when it’s time.”

At the end of the day, great players figure things out. Now, whether Paul will be willing or glad to come off the bench for the Warriors remains to be seen, and all their success could hinge on that.