Chris Paul makes blunt admission after Spurs’ blowout loss against Pacers in Paris

The San Antonio Spurs have returned to the U.S. after their two-game stint against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, France. While their first matchup was a resounding success, the second game painted a starkly different picture, leaving veteran point guard Chris Paul to reflect on his team’s performance.

The Spurs have struggled with consistency this season, as highlighted by their recent results. In the first game in Paris, they dismantled the Pacers with a commanding 30-point win. However, just two days later, the tables turned, and Indiana routed San Antonio by a staggering 38 points.

San Antonio’s inconsistency has been a recurring issue. Their last three losses have come by more than 20 points, while their two most recent victories were also by wide margins. After the Paris series, Paul offered a straightforward analysis of his team’s ups and downs.

“Until we consistently put it all together, it’s going to be tough on us,” Paul said, via ClutchPoints. “At the end of the day, it’s a team game. There are going to be games like this, and that’s why you have different units and whatnot. The last game, our first unit played pretty well, but the bench is the one who carried us”.

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles against Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers in the game at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

“Games differ from game to game, and I think every team in this league is always trying to put 48 minutes together,” he continued. “I think [against the Pacers on Saturday] we might’ve played 36 good minutes, maybe 40 good minutes”.

Paul praises the Pacers

The Spurs faced a tough opponent in the Pacers, who currently hold a 25-20 record and sit in fifth place in the NBA Eastern Conference. Paul acknowledged the high level of competition Indiana brought to the court.

“Those guys are battle-tested. Obviously, they were in the playoffs last year. They came out and were a lot more aggressive than they were a couple of nights ago,” Paul said.

He also noted the intensity of the matchup, comparing it to a playoff-style game. “That was a really good test for us because they sort of played it like playoffs—the physicality, overplaying things. They made a couple of adjustments from the other game,” he added. “We’ll keep getting better”.

What’s next for the Spurs?

The Spurs are back stateside and have a chance to bounce back with three home games before embarking on a grueling six-game road trip that will keep them away until February 20, when they face the Suns at home. “We believe we can figure it out,” Paul said, expressing confidence in his team’s ability to steady the ship as the season progresses.