Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Sunday, April 10 at 3:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Cavaliers are in a very bad streak, which is not encouraging considering that they will soon have to play the Play-in. To top it off, they are currently in 8th position, just one win ahead of the Hornets and Hawks. A loss could allow one of these two teams to even their balance, and since they don't win the series against either of them, that could leave them in 9th or 10th place which would force them to win 2 games to be in the postseason.

In the case of the Bucks, they are already qualified and they know they will not be able to catch up with the Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee's goal will be to retain second place and not give the Celtics a chance to match their record. Likewise, it is a game that will serve to see how the team is facing the next Playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Live stream: FuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Sunday, April 10 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Cavaliers on December 18 and January 26, by 119-90 and 115-99 respectively; and one for Bucks on December 6 by 112-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Sunday, April 10, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TBD.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Bucks, one of the favorites to win the championship this year, will also be the favorites in this game.

