The Mavericks and the Bucks will face-off at the Cox Pavilion for the 2022 NBA Summer League. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League at the Cox Pavilion. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live this game on fuboTV.

The Dallas Mavericks haven't shown anything interesting in the Las Vegas tournament. The team managed by George Galanopoulos hasn't won yet, therefore they aren't in contention for the Final Four phase of the short tournament.

Whereas the Milwaukee Bucks might have something decent going on with their summer squad. The team managed by Vin Baker has a player with decent numbers in the NBA Summer League. He is Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is averaging 21 points with 9.7 rebounds in three games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: fuboTV

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won yet in Las Vegas. In fact, they are currently in the last place of the NBA Summer League standings. This due to the points difference ruling, in which they have a -9.7 points. Therefore, this game is just to close out their participation in Las Vegas.

Whereas the Milwaukee Bucks want to keep their chances of qualifying to the Final Four with one more win. They are currently in 7th place, although they have a winning record with 2 wins and 1 loss. Therefore, if they win this game with a decent points difference, they might play in the end of the tournament.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States as well as ESPN.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.