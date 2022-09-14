Despite Greece, Slovenia, and Italy were eliminated in the Quarterfinals stage, there's still NBA players who want to clinch the Eurobasket title before heading to the 2022-23 NBA Season. Find out who are those players, here.

The Eurobasket is closing down their 2022 edition as the best teams are getting a spot for the semifinals in tough games. This includes to the 8-man list of NBA players who are still playing for the title. And, the Big 3 of this tournament, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jovic are already headings towars the 2022-23 NBA season.

The European basketball tournament started with 33 listed NBA Players for sixteen different countries. However, as the group stage ended, the list was shorten. Then, as the tournament progressed, the list came down to an eight-player list who are right now playing for three different countries.

In fact, Poland are the only team who don't have any NBA players. All of their 12-man roster includes players from all over Europe. However, right now there aren't Polish players in the best league in the world.

Which NBA players are still playing at the 2022 Eurobasket?

As for the other three teams, France are stack with NBA players in their roster. France have four NBA players including Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks, and Timothe Luwaku-Cabarrot of the Atlanta Hawks.

Spain are in the semifinals with NBA players, too. In fact, the Hernangomez brothers Willy and Juancho are in the Spaniard team. Willy is playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, and Juancho belongs to the Denver Nuggets.

Last, Germany are in the semifinals with two NBA Players. At least one who has a team, which is the 21-year-old Franz Wagner, who plays for the Orlando Magic. And, Dennis Schroder is listed as a Houston Rockets player. However, he currently doesn't have a team to return after this competition.