Why isn’t Klay Thompson playing for the Warriors in the 2026-27 NBA season?

Klay Thompson, one of the most influential players for the Golden State Warriors in recent years, will play the 2026–27 NBA season away from the Bay Area.

One of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson helped define an era alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors. However, all good things must come to an end. Thompson left the Bay Area in free agency in the summer of 2024 to join the Dallas Mavericks, before signing with the Miami Heat last August.

One of the most influential perimeter players on Steve Kerr’s championship-winning Warriors squad, Thompson decided to seek a fresh start and take his talents to Dallas. However, injuries proved to be a major headache for him.

Now, in this new chapter of his career, Klay moved to South Florida to join the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra now has one of the best shooters in the league at his disposal, while the team also managed to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo during the latest offseason.

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A glorious era for the Warriors

During his legendary 13-year run in the Bay, Klay Thompson was an absolute force of nature, anchoring the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty with four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022).

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors inspects his championship ring.

Thompson put up mind-boggling numbers and shattered records that still sound made up—like dropping an NBA-record 37 points in a single quarter against Sacramento, draining 14 three-pointers in a single game against Chicago, and explosion-scoring 60 points in just 29 minutes taking a mere 11 dribbles. Add in five All-Star nods and his legendary “Game 6 Klay” heroics, and Klay left behind a bulletproof legacy in San Francisco as one of the deadliest shooters to ever touch a basketball.

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Thompson’s contract with the Heat

After working out a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson officially joined “Heat Culture” by signing a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Miami Heat. The contract gives him a starting salary around $5.6 million for the 2026–27 season and includes a player option for the second year along with a 15% trade kicker.

By taking a huge pay cut to clear waivers and head down South, Klay locked himself in as Miami’s budget-friendly, high-gravity perimeter weapon—giving Erik Spoelstra an elite veteran sharp-shooter without clogging up the team’s cap space.

Key takeaways

Klay Thompson signed with the Miami Heat after leaving the Golden State Warriors and Mavericks.

after leaving the Golden State Warriors and Mavericks. Klay Thompson won four NBA championships during his 13-year run with Golden State.

during his 13-year run with Golden State. Klay Thompson signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Miami Heat.