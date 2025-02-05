Former NBA champion with the Spurs draws eye-opening comparison between De’Aaron Fox and Tony Parker

The San Antonio Spurs have faced an inconsistent 2024-25 NBA season, marked by up-and-down performances from a young team still in development. To enhance their chances of success this year and provide more support for rising star Victor Wembanyama, they traded for De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls, several players, and multiple draft picks. In the aftermath of the trade, former Spurs forward Stephen Jackson offered his thoughts on Fox’s potential, drawing a striking comparison to Tony Parker.

“I love it, man,” Jackson said during an appearance on All The Smoke Unplugged, expressing his excitement about Fox’s arrival in San Antonio. “This is a better version of Tony Parker,” he added, making a bold statement about one of the most iconic players in Spurs history.

Expanding on his reasoning, Stephen delved into the unique traits of Fox‘s game. “But he’s just left-handed,” he pointed out, acknowledging the differences between Fox and the former French guard. “He might be faster than Tony Parker. He’s a better scorer, and he’s a better athlete,” Jackson explained, highlighting Fox’s physical attributes and skill set.

With his extensive experience, Stephen Jackson is well-positioned to make such a comparison. He played alongside Tony Parker during two separate stints in his career—first between 2001 and 2003, when both were young contributors to the Spurs’ 2003 NBA championship run, and later during a brief reunion in the 2012-13 season.

Tony Parker #9 and Stephen Jackson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs in Game two of the 2003 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets.

Fox as a key complement to Wembanyama

Stephen Jackson was also optimistic about the impact De’Aaron Fox could have on the Spurs, not only as an individual contributor but as a complement to the team’s existing talent. “To pair him up with Wemby (Victor Wembanyama), along with (Stephon) Castle,” Jackson highlighted, referencing the potential for an exciting young core.

Jackson took his vision even further, suggesting another possible future move: “And have the possibility to get another star, like Jimmy Butler.” He concluded by stating, “I think that was the best move made besides the other moves in Dallas.”

Fox’s expectations in San Antonio

On Wednesday, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Atlanta Hawks, the franchise shared a press conference featuring De’Aaron Fox on their official YouTube channel, marking his first comments after joining the team.

The 27-year-old guard expressed a sense of optimism about the next chapter of his career. “I think, with the way that they are built, the athleticism, and also the youth, I just feel that this could be a special team,” Fox said, alluding to the potential for success in San Antonio.

He also spoke about the opportunity to play alongside Victor Wembanyama: “It’s a very unique opportunity. Not many guys come around like that,” Fox noted, acknowledging the rare talent that Wemby represents.