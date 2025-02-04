Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama sends strong message to NBA ahead of All-Star Weekend

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in San Francisco from February 14-16, debuting a new format that will feature the participation of four teams. In recognition of his outstanding season with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama was selected as one of the Western Conference reserves. This marks his first appearance at the event, but the 21-year-old has already made it clear what his intentions are.

“I don’t have any interest in making friends or trying to do anything,” Wembanyama said in an interview shared by journalist Michael C. Wright on his official X account. The French center emphasized that his focus will be on the task at hand: “I’m here for work.”

Additionally, Victor confirmed he will participate in the skills challenge alongside his San Antonio Spurs teammate, Chris Paul. He expressed his excitement about experiencing the event with the 39-year-old veteran guard, as well as with Stephon Castle.

While Wembanyama is taking the All-Star Weekend seriously, he also plans to enjoy the experience. One of the aspects he’s most looking forward to is “watching Steph (Curry) go crazy” in the dunk contest.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Chicago Bulls.

How did Wembanyama find out he’s an All-Star?

Last week, just hours after being announced as one of the Western Conference reserves, Victor Wembanyama revealed his feelings. “Definitely proud and felt a little weird,” he acknowledged.

“I was called very last on the broadcast, so I was shaking a little bit in the moment,” explained Wemby. When asked if he had received prior notice about his selection or found out along with the public, Wembanyama humorously replied: “Like common mortals.”

Wembanyama faces health issues

On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs suffered a 128-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Despite the defeat, Wembanyama put up an impressive performance, recording 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, although he wasn’t at full physical strength.

After the game, Victor admitted to feeling off on the court. Initially, he attributed it to what he thought were allergies but later speculated, “I must’ve caught something.” However, the French center’s condition doesn’t look serious enough to impact his participation in San Antonio’s upcoming games.

What’s next for the Spurs?

With their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the San Antonio Spurs have now dropped four of their last five games, placing them in 12th place in the Western Conference standings with a 21-26 record, far outside the playoff picture.

Looking to turn things around, the Spurs will aim to improve their collective performance, particularly with the addition of point guard D’Aaron Fox. Their first opportunity to test their new dynamic will come on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.