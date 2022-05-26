After one subpar season, the Russell Westbrook experiment looks like a big failure. However, all the blame should go to the coaching staff, at least according to Gilbert Arenas.

Russell Westbrook was never a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans knew it, his colleagues knew it, the media knew it, and even Rob Pelinka knew it. Then again, LeBron James and Anthony Davis wanted him, so he got the deal done.

The first red flags showed as early as preseason. He was turning the ball over at an absurd rate, yet some thought it was just a matter of time before they figured things out. That never happened.

Westbrook later became Frank Vogel's scapegoat. The fans took offense to his poor defense and erratic shotmaking and it all went south pretty quickly. However, Gilbert Arenas believes the ones to blame for that are the coaching staff and not Westbrook.

NBA News: Lakers Didn't Put Russell Westbrook In A Position To Succeed, Says Gilbert Arenas

"It's more of like just any position player right if you become a third option receiver when you're used to being in the number one position," Arenas said. "Now you're a third and now your brain has to try to process how to fit in like I remember you went there you're still a number one option. But now your third option on this team getting less catches, running the same routes like you know and everybody's like yo you ain't doing what you've been doing."

"If you're not a coach that knows how to tweak your playbook for a certain player, you're trying to make him fit into a role that Caruso fit in, Rondo fit in, KCP fit in. You have to as a coach, put plays in for him," the former All-Star concluded.

Arenas has a valid point right there. They wanted Westbrook to be Westbrook, yet they didn't even draw plays for him. So, even if he should've known better and tried to make adjustments, how is he expected to do what makes him great? And who's to say that'll change next season?