Golden State Warriors will play against Denver Nuggets in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The debut of the last champions could not have been more auspicious. It was not only with victory, but also playing at a high level, which undoubtedly confirms that they will once again be candidates for the title. It was a 123-109 against the Los Angeles Lakers (a result that could have been greater), and now they are looking for their second victory.

The Denver Nuggets didn't get off to as good of a start as the Warriors, who lost convincingly to them in the 2022 Playoffs first-round series. In the opening game, the Utah Jazz defeated them 123-102. Now they will go in search of recovery, knowing that they face the toughest opponent at the moment.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

These two teams meet again after that first round series of the 2022 Playoffs, where the Golden State Warriors were far superior and then won the title. This year, without a doubt, they are the main candidates for the title, something that the Denver Nuggets know very well: if they want to reach the championship, these are the rivals to beat.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets to be played this Friday, October 21 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Golden State Warriors are the favorites with -210 odds, while for the victory of the Denver Nuggets, the site gives +180 odds.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -210 Denver Nuggets +180

