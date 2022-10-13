Golden State Warriors will face Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center in an NBA preseason game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against Denver Nuggets in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It is always difficult to repeat what he did in a previous season, especially when this one was so successful. That is the task ahead for the Golden State Warriors, who have the daunting task of defending the title they won just a few months ago. To do this, they seek to arrive in the best way at the start of the tournament.

And nothing better to prepare than to have several preseason games, and even more so if it's against a team like the Denver Nuggets, who were one of the Western Conference cheerleaders in 2021/2022. They qualified directly for the Playoffs, but in the first round they lost to their rivals in this game.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

Last season these two rivals met in the first round of the playoffs, with the Golden State Warriors far superior. They won the series 4-1, and especially the first two games with a wide difference. Then they would go 3-0 and now the fans know what has always happened every time a team is down 3-0 in the playoffs.

Clearly for the Nuggets the task is to improve that performance they had in 2021/2022, where it was expected that they could do something more than what they ended up doing. For the Warriors, their objective is even more difficult: they must improve to defend the title they won a few months ago.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets to be played this Saturday, October 14 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN2, NBCSBA.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. However, the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, will most likely be the favorites.

