Golden State Warriors will receive Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

It will be the second game of the opening night of the 2022/2023 NBA regular season, and it will have nothing less than the presentation of the last champions playing at home. A perfect opportunity for fans to see the Warriors play officially (they did so in preseason) at the Chase Center.

Their rivals will be the team whose performance last season was listed by various specialists as the biggest failure in NBA history, Los Angeles Lakers. A squad full of stars, which was undoubtedly designed to be champions, not only did not make it to the Playoffs: they could not even enter the Play-in. Without a doubt, a lot to change this season for the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California



Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The NBA begins with a more than interesting duel between the champion and a franchise that, after several changes, promises to be back in the fight for the Playoffs and even for the championship, although of course, after what was seen last season, it is hard to say if they really are candidates.

What is certain is that the two recently met in a preseason game and it was a 124-121 victory over the Lakers in a preseason game played on Sunday, October 9. Although, of course, a preseason game is not the same as an official one.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Tuesday, October 18 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on TNT.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Golden State Warriors are the favorites with 1.40 odds, while for the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers, the site gives 3.00 odds.

BetMGM Golde State Warriors 1.40 Los Angeles Lakers 3.00

*Odds via BetMGM