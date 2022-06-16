The wait is over for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who have once again become NBA champions by beating the Celtics in a hard-fought Finals. Here, find out where does this ring leave Steph compared to LeBron James.

Patience has paid off for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who have endured a couple of bad seasons to get back to glory days. In their sixth trip to the NBA Finals in eight years, the Dubs got the job done to claim the title in the 2021-22 season.

The Boston Celtics made them sweat, taking a 2-1 lead in Game 3. But Golden State bounced back and eventually had the upper hand over the Eastern Conference champions.

Unlike the last two seasons, Steph got the help he needed to take this team far and the reward was big. But after this ring many fans may wonder, where does Curry stand compared to LeBron James? Let’s take a look at it here.

Who has won more NBA rings, LeBron James or Stephen Curry?

As it happens with any sport, people like to compare players and ask who is better than the other. Many believe the number of titles won by each other could make the difference, but in this case, that’s not possible.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are tied in NBA championships won, with four rings each. However, there are some interesting facts behind their successes to have in mind when comparing these superstars.

LeBron James won rings with three different teams

That’s right. The King won his first two championships in Miami, in what has been the most successful stint in his career. However, he later decided to leave the Heat to pursue the first ring in the history of Cleveland, andb he did it. In 2016, LeBron led the Cavs to their first ever NBA title. Four years later, he led the Los Angeles Lakers’ team that was crowned in the 2020 bubble. So, LeBron James’ four rings came with three different NBA teams.

Stephen Curry won 3 of his rings against LeBron Jabmes

While Steph didn’t play for another team besides the Warriors thus far, and therefore won all four rings in Golden State, an interesting fact is that his first three titles were against LeBron James’ Cavaliers.

LeBron James’ NBA rings by year

2012 NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ( 4-1 )

NBA Finals: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ( ) 2013 NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs ( 4-3 )

NBA Finals: vs. San Antonio Spurs ( ) 2016 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ( 4-3 )

NBA Finals: vs. Golden State Warriors ( ) 2020 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat (4-2)

Stephen Curry’s NBA rings by year