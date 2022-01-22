Golden State Warriors will face Utah Jazz at the Chase Center this Sunday, January 23. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will face each other at the Chase Center this Sunday, January 23, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a losing streak: they have won 4 of their last 10 games. The Phoenix Suns took advantage of this situation, and they are now the leaders of the Western Conference , then the goal for the Warriors will be to regain the first place in the standings. They are just two wins behind the Suns, but with four more losses (13 for Golden State vs 9 for Phoenix).

Something similar has happened to the Utah Jazz: they have won 4 of their last 10 games, and that allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to take away the 3rd place that the Jazz had for several weeks. Now they will try to recover that third place, and not let other teams (like the Mavericks) get close to them.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors will play against Utah Jazz this Sunday, January 23 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 1, on that occasion it was a victory for the Warriors by 123-116.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz to be played this Sunday, January 23, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California ; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, ATTSN-RM.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It will be a game between two very even teams, so deciding which one will have the favoritism is difficult. But surely those who are favorites, will be by little.

