The Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated early in the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, that has only been one of their problems lately because Ja Morant has added more tension to the team.

Memphis had great hopes with him leading them into a promising future, but his issues off the court this season certainly created a bad atmosphere. Individually, he wasn’t even selected for any of the All-NBA rosters.

Morant was suspended for eight games during the season for an incident involving a gun. Now it was his own franchise who decided to act after another episode of that type. “We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time”, the Grizzlies said in a statement.

Ja Morant’s statement about his latest incident

His team didn’t have a choice but to suspend him after repeating the same mistake. Morant’s future seems very unclear at this point, although a lengthy suspension is rumored to be going his way next season. He at least decided to accept what he did in a statement.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself”, Morant said according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Tuesday night.